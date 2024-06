Perfect three-pack – but already eight men less

Offensive man Nelson Amadin signed a two-year contract until the summer of 2026. The 22-year-old Dutchman can be used universally in attack. In his youth years, the 1.86m tall Rotterdamer played for Feyenoord. This was followed by a spell at Dordrecht. In the last two and a half years, he played abroad for the first time for the traditional club FC Schalke 04 II in the German Regionalliga West. In 43 appearances, he scored 16 goals and provided four assists. In the past season in particular, Amadin scored 15 times. His cousin is the former Bayern and current Bologna player Joshua Zirkzee. According to reports, Amadin caught Hartberg's eye especially because of his speed.