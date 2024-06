“Red Bull is no longer as dominant without Newey”

"I like Austria, I always had a lot of fans here," recalls the Italian, "the circuit in Zeltweg was very interesting." And dangerous. "The drivers back then didn't care too much about safety." Today, he is grateful to have survived that time. With 256 GP starts, he was the "marathon" man of Formula 1 for a long time, but he is now "only" number 10 on the list with the most starts. "More races simply mean more business, and that is in the interests of the current management."