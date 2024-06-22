Vorteilswelt
Health fair

Stay healthy: Hemp helps, the gut thinks

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 16:03

Health tips and information about Hilfswerk will be available at the health fair on June 28 in Klagenfurt.

Hilfswerk President Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler promises a "day full of health highlights" next Friday: for the first time, the Health Days Carinthia association's joie de vivre fair will be held at the Hilfswerk headquarters. In addition to health, social issues will also be discussed. Ulrike Werzin will dispel misconceptions about environmental protection, waste separation and used batteries in her presentation at 9 am. Career with apprenticeship is the topic of the AMS Carinthia. Debt counseling aims to make people fit through financial health. Kerstin Fanzott from Addiction Prevention will reveal what you should know about drugs from 11.30 am. Other topics in the lectures include healthy life years, hemp as a health remedy, training for a strong immune system, the sense of hearing, how the stomach and intestines are connected to thinking, cell detoxification, arthrosis...

Details on the health tests and lectures on June 28 (8:30 am - 7 pm) in Klagenfurt at Hilfswerk in Waidmannsdorfer Straße 191 can be found online at www.gesundheitstage-kaernten.at

Admission is of course free. After this date, the health fairs will take a break. In the fall, information will be available in Althofen (September 20), Feldkirchen (October 18 and 19) and Villach (November 8 and 9).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
