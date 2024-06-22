Stay healthy: Hemp helps, the gut thinks

Hilfswerk President Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler promises a "day full of health highlights" next Friday: for the first time, the Health Days Carinthia association's joie de vivre fair will be held at the Hilfswerk headquarters. In addition to health, social issues will also be discussed. Ulrike Werzin will dispel misconceptions about environmental protection, waste separation and used batteries in her presentation at 9 am. Career with apprenticeship is the topic of the AMS Carinthia. Debt counseling aims to make people fit through financial health. Kerstin Fanzott from Addiction Prevention will reveal what you should know about drugs from 11.30 am. Other topics in the lectures include healthy life years, hemp as a health remedy, training for a strong immune system, the sense of hearing, how the stomach and intestines are connected to thinking, cell detoxification, arthrosis...