Kreundl, Reitshammer & Gigler reach finals

Reitshammer explained that "a few things were not quite optimal". For the final (18:42) he is aiming for "a time of 26". Anything can happen, it's only about a few hundredths. "These are a few little things. I think anyone can be on the podium." Gigler felt that reaching the final was compensation for missing the Olympic limit in the 100 m crawl. "It feels good to swim in a final. Of course, it also builds me up for the 50 m freestyle, which is much more important to me." However, he also enjoys swimming the 50 m breaststroke and is confident that he "might still be able to set a best time".