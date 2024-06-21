European Swimming Championships
Kreundl, Reitshammer & Gigler reach finals
An OSV trio reached the finals at the European Swimming Championships in Belgrade on Saturday!
Lena Kreundl from Upper Austria came third in her semi-final in the 200 m medley in 2:13.25 minutes and fifth overall. Bernhard Reitshammer from Tyrol won his semi-final in the 50 m breaststroke in 27.04 seconds and was second fastest overall behind Huseyin Emre Sakci from Turkey (26.93), while Heiko Gigler from Carinthia came third in his heat in 27.33 (6th overall).
"It feels good to swim in a final!"
Reitshammer explained that "a few things were not quite optimal". For the final (18:42) he is aiming for "a time of 26". Anything can happen, it's only about a few hundredths. "These are a few little things. I think anyone can be on the podium." Gigler felt that reaching the final was compensation for missing the Olympic limit in the 100 m crawl. "It feels good to swim in a final. Of course, it also builds me up for the 50 m freestyle, which is much more important to me." However, he also enjoys swimming the 50 m breaststroke and is confident that he "might still be able to set a best time".
"Finals are cool. But I'm starting to feel the races coming on!"
Immediately after Austria's men's duo, Kreundl is in the final (18.47). "Finals are cool. But I'm starting to feel the races. The medals are pretty much taken, I think. Behind them it will be relatively exciting. Every place I make up and every hundredth that I get closer to the Olympic limit is a win for me."
Valentin Bayer was among those eliminated in the preliminary heats on Friday morning in the breaststroke sprint, although he had set the twelfth-best time of 27.72 seconds. However, only a maximum of two athletes per federation are allowed into the top 16. Iris Julia Berger missed the semi-finals by one place or 0.06 seconds in the 100 m backstroke in 1:03.37 min. The 19-year-old is first reserve in the preliminary round. Lena Grabowski finished 19th in 1:05.62 min. In the women's 50 m crawl Marijana Jelic came 25th in 26.14 and Cornelia Pammer 31st in 26.72 sec.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
