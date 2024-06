“Borderline genius vibe! Could kiss your ass”

Michael Konsel was happy. After Austria's 3:1 win against Poland, the Panther was almost euphoric in an interview with krone.at sports boss Michael Fally at the public viewing in the Prater. A conversation about a "borderline brilliant atmosphere", Rangnick's new additions to the central defense, Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner, Patrick Pentz and Marko Arnautovic (all in the video).