Hope for lift operation in winter does not die

Talks in final phase?

"We are still in intensive negotiations, but nothing is ready to be decided yet," says Franz Xaver Gruber, spokesman for the mountain railroads. The newly founded citizens' initiative is still campaigning for their preservation and has more information about the future of the lifts. "We have it on good authority that the talks between the mountain railroads and the investor group are in a final phase," the members reveal. So it may not be long now.