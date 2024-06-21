Heiligenblut ski resort
Hope for lift operation in winter does not die
The future of the controversial ski resort in Mölltal is still uncertain. However, those responsible are slowly running out of time.
The ski season starts again in Carinthia in just over six months. Not that guests or locals are already thinking about winter, as summer hasn't even really started yet due to the weather. But operators and mountain railroads have to plan ahead. Things are getting tight for the Heiligenblut ski resort. Because it is still uncertain whether and how lift operations will continue there (we reported).
Talks in final phase?
"We are still in intensive negotiations, but nothing is ready to be decided yet," says Franz Xaver Gruber, spokesman for the mountain railroads. The newly founded citizens' initiative is still campaigning for their preservation and has more information about the future of the lifts. "We have it on good authority that the talks between the mountain railroads and the investor group are in a final phase," the members reveal. So it may not be long now.
Alternative models also possible
However, if there is still no result by July 25, the citizens' association wants to press ahead with an information event. "The mountain railroads have promised to take part. We want to present alternative options for preservation and full operation." Specifically, they are talking about founding an association, a cooperative and citizen participation. "Back in the 1980s, the expansion of the ski area around the Fleißtal valley was made possible with the help of the local population and businesses," say the initiators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.