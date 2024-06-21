Oberwart trade fair: town once again sole owner

100 percent share

In a next step, the municipality has now also secured a 100 percent share in "Inform events GmbH". This was also given the unanimous green light by the municipal council. Until now, the municipality of Oberwart held a 99.8 percent share. A dwarf share has always been held in trust since the GmbH was founded in the 2000s - for tax reasons. Most recently, Katja Massing, former head of department and current SPÖ municipal councillor, has held this share since 2015.