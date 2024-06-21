New park planned
Oberwart trade fair: town once again sole owner
Former head of department accepts assignment offer. A trampoline park at the exhibition center will go into operation at the end of November.
As part of a strategic reorientation, "Inform events GmbH" has been active again as an event organizer and lessor of the halls since 1 April. Prior to this, the contract with the general tenant was terminated early and by mutual agreement.
100 percent share
In a next step, the municipality has now also secured a 100 percent share in "Inform events GmbH". This was also given the unanimous green light by the municipal council. Until now, the municipality of Oberwart held a 99.8 percent share. A dwarf share has always been held in trust since the GmbH was founded in the 2000s - for tax reasons. Most recently, Katja Massing, former head of department and current SPÖ municipal councillor, has held this share since 2015.
Administrative reasons
The reasons for the transfer offer made by the city of Massing were primarily administrative, explains Inform events Managing Director Roland Poiger. On the other hand, SPÖ city councillor Christian Dax, who thanked Massing for its expertise and responsible work, spoke of a tax advantage.
On the other hand, further substantial investments are now being made at the trade fair location. In the past year, "Inform events" has already invested 2.5 million euros in modernizing the parking spaces and renewing the portal.
New jumping hall
The reorientation as an event center and the construction of a jumping hall now require a further investment of around 1.2 million euros. At the end of November, the announced 3000 square meter jumping hall including an indoor playground will go into operation at the trade fair location.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
