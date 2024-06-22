A row over levies
Sewerage money divides municipality and former mayor
The former head of Jois is at loggerheads with his former employer. The reason for this is increased fees for the sewer.
Franz Kiss was the head of Jois for more than 30 years. He retired a few years ago. Now he is criticizing his former employer. The reason for this is an increase in sewer fees. For Kiss, the increase is incomprehensible. According to his calculations, there should still be a surplus in the sewer area. Kiss looked at the municipality's financial statements from 2015 to 2023 and worked out what sums were received and spent in the sewer area.
"Can't just juggle with it"
He came to the conclusion that there should be a surplus of around 930,000 euros. However, the 2023 accounts only state a sum of around 674,000 euros, according to the former bailiff. "If we assume that the existing cash funds are entirely attributable to the canal, there is still a shortfall of 256,000 euros." Especially as the funds for the canal are earmarked. "You can't just juggle with that," says Kiss.
Doubts about the necessity of the increase
He feels particularly sorry for the citizens who are now affected by the fee increase and who are already suffering from the high energy and food prices. During his time as head of office, he had always tried to influence politicians to ensure that charges were only increased when it was really necessary, said the former head of office.
Surprise at the municipality
The municipal office reacted with great astonishment to the statements of their former colleague. They cannot understand how he arrived at the sums and therefore do not wish to comment on them. However, since Kiss's time in office, the accounting system has been converted from cameralistics to double-entry accounting. In addition, hundreds of thousands of euros have been invested in sewer renovation in recent years, explains Mayor Hannes Steurer. Unlike other municipalities, Jois also has its own sewage treatment plant to finance.
No account of its own
Until 2018, Kiss was also the head of the department himself. Even back then, there was neither a separate account nor a savings book for sewer reserves, says the current head of office Malik Cirak. This is how the municipality's financial management was handed over. He also received confirmation from the state that this was not absolutely necessary.
Increase was already recommended in 2017
With regard to the increase in fees, Cirak refers to a letter from the state recommending the increase. The letter was issued in 2017, when Kiss was still head of the office. It is unclear why he ignored it. Steurer also emphasizes that even after the increase, Jois is still one of the cheapest municipalities in the district when it comes to sewer usage fees. So far, there has only been one appeal against the fee increase, says Cirak. For data protection reasons, he is not allowed to say from whom.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.