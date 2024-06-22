Sewerage money divides municipality and former mayor

Increase was already recommended in 2017

With regard to the increase in fees, Cirak refers to a letter from the state recommending the increase. The letter was issued in 2017, when Kiss was still head of the office. It is unclear why he ignored it. Steurer also emphasizes that even after the increase, Jois is still one of the cheapest municipalities in the district when it comes to sewer usage fees. So far, there has only been one appeal against the fee increase, says Cirak. For data protection reasons, he is not allowed to say from whom.