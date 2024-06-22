Vorteilswelt
Tyrolean sentenced

Nazi homepage not deleted: four years in prison

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 07:00

Because of the "non-deletion" of Nazi content on his homepage, a man from Lower Austria (56) had to stand trial again on Friday at Innsbruck Regional Court. It was a reunion with the jury courtroom in a similar matter ...

The man from Unterland had already been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for operating the website the previous year. According to the public prosecutor, he had failed to take the website offline after the verdict and order at the time.

"Forgotten password"
The 56-year-old man pleaded not guilty at the trial. He had "forgotten" the password for the website on which he had been publishing relevant Nazi content for years and was therefore "unable to delete this page". This line of argument had previously been followed by his defense lawyer, who also pointed out that he would not have been able to take such steps from prison, or only with great difficulty.

In addition, she was of the legal opinion that one could not be convicted several times for one and the same offense - in this case the homepage with highly relevant Nazi content. However, statements submitted in this regard - which might have led to the man's acquittal - were rejected.

The omission and the contents of the homepage are definitely sufficient to advertise the Nazi era, so to speak.

Omissionled to "Nazi advertising"
The public prosecutor argued completely differently to the defense lawyer. By failing to delete the content, the man had once again engaged in National Socialist activities and should therefore be found guilty again. "The omission and the content of the homepage are definitely sufficient to advertise the Nazi era, so to speak."

Verdict not yet final
The jury ultimately followed the public prosecutor's approach and voted in favor of the man's guilt with seven votes in favor and one against. The verdict was four years in prison. So now it is more than seven years in prison. The verdict is not final.

Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Folgen Sie uns auf