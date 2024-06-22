Tyrolean sentenced
Nazi homepage not deleted: four years in prison
Because of the "non-deletion" of Nazi content on his homepage, a man from Lower Austria (56) had to stand trial again on Friday at Innsbruck Regional Court. It was a reunion with the jury courtroom in a similar matter ...
The man from Unterland had already been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for operating the website the previous year. According to the public prosecutor, he had failed to take the website offline after the verdict and order at the time.
"Forgotten password"
The 56-year-old man pleaded not guilty at the trial. He had "forgotten" the password for the website on which he had been publishing relevant Nazi content for years and was therefore "unable to delete this page". This line of argument had previously been followed by his defense lawyer, who also pointed out that he would not have been able to take such steps from prison, or only with great difficulty.
In addition, she was of the legal opinion that one could not be convicted several times for one and the same offense - in this case the homepage with highly relevant Nazi content. However, statements submitted in this regard - which might have led to the man's acquittal - were rejected.
The omission and the contents of the homepage are definitely sufficient to advertise the Nazi era, so to speak.
Die Staatsanwältin
Omissionled to "Nazi advertising"
The public prosecutor argued completely differently to the defense lawyer. By failing to delete the content, the man had once again engaged in National Socialist activities and should therefore be found guilty again. "The omission and the content of the homepage are definitely sufficient to advertise the Nazi era, so to speak."
Verdict not yet final
The jury ultimately followed the public prosecutor's approach and voted in favor of the man's guilt with seven votes in favor and one against. The verdict was four years in prison. So now it is more than seven years in prison. The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.