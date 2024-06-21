National Council elections in 100 days: What’s in store for the fall

Governing through despite dispute

Based on the presumed election result alone, it is unlikely that there will be a new edition of the turquoise-green government coalition after the National Council elections. In terms of atmosphere, the desire on both sides to continue working together seems limited, especially since the recent dispute over the unilateral action of Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler at EU level. What is remarkable, however, is that the federal government remained in office for the full five-year legislative period. This has only happened once before: from 2008 to 2013 under Chancellor Werner Faymann (SPÖ).