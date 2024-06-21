Scouring the laws
State administration goes on a slimming diet
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) speaks in pictures when he talks about a "new diet for the provincial administration": He has commissioned a "slimming diet" for provincial laws, regulations and co. This means that regulations are to be made as simple as possible or deleted.
"We can't always just complain about Brussels and the EU and demand fewer regulations - we have to start with ourselves," says the head of the state, who is quite self-critical. Lean, efficient and always in tune with the times: this is how he envisions the state administration. That's why it needs to be reviewed from time to time. "That's happening now," says Stelzer.
Sharpen up or remove
He instructed the state administration to "develop substantial proposals to deregulate legal provisions and reduce bureaucracy in enforcement" - a rather unwieldy explanation of what is to happen: Regulations are to be made as simple as possible and requirements that are no longer up to date are to be removed. In addition, it will be examined which regulations need to be tightened up because, for example, technical possibilities have changed - such as the use of AI.
Interim report in the fall
A panel of experts led by State Office Director Thomas Schäffer will now review the state laws and ordinances and present an interim report in the fall. According to Stelzer, the aim is to ease the burden on the population and the economy. "As the province of Upper Austria, it is our task, but also our aspiration, to revise and improve outdated regulations and inefficient processes," adds Deputy Provincial Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ) - because: "Overregulation stifles innovation."
