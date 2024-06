Karner in Berlin: “We cut an excellent figure”

Together with numerous ÖFB fans, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner flew with AUA to Berlin on Friday morning. After a few business appointments, Karner will attend the match between Austria and Poland (6 p.m.). At Berlin airport, the 56-year-old soccer fan took time to talk to Sportkrone.at. The minister already has a tip for the decisive match and hopes - with a little wink - that he will return to Berlin on July 14.