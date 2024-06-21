Torn apart by fans
“Fucked up with surgeries”: Jenner cries bitter tears
Reality starlet Kylie Jenner (26) showed in the latest episode of "The Kardashians" that life in the limelight also has its downsides. She was heavily criticized by fans for her appearance, received scathing comments and suffered extremely as a result.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are constantly in the public eye due to their various beauty brands and fashion collections. Kylie Jenner in particular has struggled with the pressure to always look perfect since she was a teenager.
She had her lips injected as a teenager and had to face a flood of critical and hateful comments as a result.
"It's a miracle I still have confidence"
In a recent episode of the Hulu show "The Kardashians," 26-year-old Kylie Jenner spoke about the negative reactions she's received over the years because of her looks and plastic surgery.
"It's like a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think I'm pretty," the Kylie confessed to her sister Kendall Jenner as the two chatted on the couch.
Jenner cracks under the pressure
She then spoke specifically about Paris Fashion Week, which she attended in September 2023. The younger Jenner said that for the first time, she decided not to "wear a lot of makeup" at the shows - which nonetheless prompted critics to attack her appearance.
"I wear too much makeup and they say: 'You're wearing too much makeup.' Then I go and I'm not wearing much makeup and someone sees me in a weird light," she lamented, adding through tears, "You can look at pictures since I was 13 - I just have these lines," the mother-of-two continued, pointing to her cheeks. "But I've had them since I was a kid."
Watch the trailer for the fifth season of "The Kardashians" here:
"They think we don't have feelings"
"I hear mean things about me all the time," she told a producer behind the camera, adding that after more than a decade in the spotlight, "it just gets exhausting." When a flashback of her conversation with Kendall took place on the show, Kylie wondered why people thought it was okay to make mean comments.
"I think it's a common problem in our family," the model replied. "We get dehumanized. They think there are no rules in our family. But if you talked about every other woman the way you talk about us, people would come to their rescue all day long." Bitterly, she continued, "But for some reason, they think we don't have feelings."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
