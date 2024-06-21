Summer attraction
Martin Luther Square gets wet from August
Since the announced water play area on Pfarrplatz is not due to go into operation until next year, SP city leader Klaus Luger has now taken the initiative to shorten the wait a little for the little people of Linz.
Provided it is approved by the city senate next week, a mobile version from Burghausen will offer a foretaste of next year. From August 7 to September 10, the "PlayFountain" water play area on Martin-Luther-Platz will provide cooling and fun. During the day, it offers children and young people a variety of play opportunities on an area of 100 square meters and 1024 water jets with 19 pre-programmed and unpredictable water patterns. In the evening, seven special light and music shows transform it into an impressive attraction for all age groups.
"There was a great desire for a water play area. With this mobile version, we can already implement this this year. Thanks to the support of our sponsors, we can realize this unique experience and at the same time keep the financial burden on the city low," explains the mayor.
Martin-Luther-Platz is ideal for the installation
SP Planning Councillor Dietmar Prammer adds: "Our aim is to make the city center more attractive and to offer cooling, especially in the hot months. Martin-Luther-Platz is the ideal location for this temporary installation as it will be redesigned next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.