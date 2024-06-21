Martin Luther Square gets wet from August

Provided it is approved by the city senate next week, a mobile version from Burghausen will offer a foretaste of next year. From August 7 to September 10, the "PlayFountain" water play area on Martin-Luther-Platz will provide cooling and fun. During the day, it offers children and young people a variety of play opportunities on an area of 100 square meters and 1024 water jets with 19 pre-programmed and unpredictable water patterns. In the evening, seven special light and music shows transform it into an impressive attraction for all age groups.