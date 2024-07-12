Hiking in Styria
There are many themed trails for young and old around Rein Abbey: this time Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti take you along the barefoot trail to the Mühlbacher Hütte.
See and hike in: The village in the municipality of Gratwein-Straßengel is known far beyond the borders of Styria thanks to Rein Abbey, which was founded in 1129. Before or after the hike, you should therefore plan time to visit the freely accessible monastery grounds with the baroque collegiate church.
The circular tour from Rein to the popular Mühlbacher Hütte and back via the Kaschlsteig trail leads through beautiful forests with clearings offering great views. At the Mühlbacher Hütte, the panorama board provides a good orientation aid, allowing us to see one or two well-known hiking destinations and, on closer inspection, even the Schloßberg in Graz.
Last but not least: If you want to take part in a summit at over 1000 meters, you can hike behind the Mühlbacher Hütte via the unmarked trail to the Mühlbacher Kogel (1050 m). Conclusion: "Pure" hiking pleasure!
We start at Rein Abbey (453 m) and walk to the bus stop. After crossing the stream, we follow the "Rein barefoot path" into the valley on the left. At the end of the themed trail, we turn left and shortly afterwards cross the Mühlbach stream, which we follow slightly uphill on hiking trail 33.
DATA & FACTS
- Cycling distance: outward and return journey 38 km, 180 m difference in altitude.
- Hiking data: 14.4 km / 650 m / walking time 5 h.
- Requirements: Forest roads and paths (Kaschlsteig sometimes a little steeper).
- Signposting system: red-white-red markings; signposts: barefoot path, gray (no. 33) and yellow signposts (no. 562, 11A).
- Starting point: Rein Abbey; 8103 Gratwein-Straßengel, Rein 1.
- Refreshment stops: Mühlbacher Hütte, 0664/3984060 (Sat, Sun and public holidays); in Rein: Stiftstaverne, 0677/61810518, Gasthof "Zur Linde", 03124/51069.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and You- Tube: wegesaktiv.
At the crossroads (32/562 and 33), continue right along the Mühlbachgrabenweg. As the altitude increases, the path becomes steeper. From the Mühlbacherhütte (994 m) we continue along the attractive Kaschlsteig trail (trail 562) to the Hörgaspauli waypoint (568 m).
On asphalt roads, we pass the Enzenbach hospital and turn left at the next crossroads to the Schusterbauer inn, where the hiking trail turns right along the KinderRECHTEweg trail back to Rein.
