Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hiking in Styria

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 11:00

There are many themed trails for young and old around Rein Abbey: this time Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti take you along the barefoot trail to the Mühlbacher Hütte.

comment0 Kommentare

See and hike in: The village in the municipality of Gratwein-Straßengel is known far beyond the borders of Styria thanks to Rein Abbey, which was founded in 1129. Before or after the hike, you should therefore plan time to visit the freely accessible monastery grounds with the baroque collegiate church.

Magnificent views into the distance (Bild: Weges)
Magnificent views into the distance
(Bild: Weges)

The circular tour from Rein to the popular Mühlbacher Hütte and back via the Kaschlsteig trail leads through beautiful forests with clearings offering great views. At the Mühlbacher Hütte, the panorama board provides a good orientation aid, allowing us to see one or two well-known hiking destinations and, on closer inspection, even the Schloßberg in Graz.

Hearty delicacies await us as a "reward" for our physical exertion (Bild: Weges)
Hearty delicacies await us as a "reward" for our physical exertion
(Bild: Weges)

Last but not least: If you want to take part in a summit at over 1000 meters, you can hike behind the Mühlbacher Hütte via the unmarked trail to the Mühlbacher Kogel (1050 m). Conclusion: "Pure" hiking pleasure!

We start at Rein Abbey (453 m) and walk to the bus stop. After crossing the stream, we follow the "Rein barefoot path" into the valley on the left. At the end of the themed trail, we turn left and shortly afterwards cross the Mühlbach stream, which we follow slightly uphill on hiking trail 33.

DATA & FACTS

  • Cycling distance: outward and return journey 38 km, 180 m difference in altitude.
  • Hiking data: 14.4 km / 650 m / walking time 5 h.
  • Requirements: Forest roads and paths (Kaschlsteig sometimes a little steeper).
  • Signposting system: red-white-red markings; signposts: barefoot path, gray (no. 33) and yellow signposts (no. 562, 11A).
  • Starting point: Rein Abbey; 8103 Gratwein-Straßengel, Rein 1.
  • Refreshment stops: Mühlbacher Hütte, 0664/3984060 (Sat, Sun and public holidays); in Rein: Stiftstaverne, 0677/61810518, Gasthof "Zur Linde", 03124/51069.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and You- Tube: wegesaktiv.

At the crossroads (32/562 and 33), continue right along the Mühlbachgrabenweg. As the altitude increases, the path becomes steeper. From the Mühlbacherhütte (994 m) we continue along the attractive Kaschlsteig trail (trail 562) to the Hörgaspauli waypoint (568 m).

The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung" (Bild: Weges)
The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung"
(Bild: Weges)

On asphalt roads, we pass the Enzenbach hospital and turn left at the next crossroads to the Schusterbauer inn, where the hiking trail turns right along the KinderRECHTEweg trail back to Rein.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf