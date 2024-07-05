The Schöckl, the local mountain of Austria's second largest city, is one of the most visited mountains in Styria. Steep or easy ascents lead from all directions to the strikingly shaped summit plateau, where walkers, hikers, cyclists, paragliders and day trippers meet. The Schöckl is much more than just a hiking area, with numerous facilities such as a summer toboggan run, disc golf course, barrier-free jetty and cozy places to stop for refreshments.