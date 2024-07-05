Hike on the Schöckl
Many paths lead to the Schöckl: Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present the sporty option of cycling to the valley station and then hiking up to the limestone plateau in this tip.
The Schöckl, the local mountain of Austria's second largest city, is one of the most visited mountains in Styria. Steep or easy ascents lead from all directions to the strikingly shaped summit plateau, where walkers, hikers, cyclists, paragliders and day trippers meet. The Schöckl is much more than just a hiking area, with numerous facilities such as a summer toboggan run, disc golf course, barrier-free jetty and cozy places to stop for refreshments.
If you are looking for solitude, you won't find it here on nice days, although the mountain reveals many lonely sides on a hike via the Schöcklkreuz to the summit and via Schöneben back to St. Radegund. Conclusion: Schöckl always works!
We start at the cable car valley station (780 m). Trail 753 in the direction of Schöcklkreuz leads through the forest - past the climbing garden - slightly uphill. We walk along the main road for a while until we reach the Schöckl/Schwaigen bus stop.
From now on, we follow the path uphill, which crosses the main road, crosses a meadow and leads past the Schöcklbartl bus stop to the parking lot near the Schöckl cross. Trails 22 and 730 lead steadily uphill on paths and forest roads, with views of the Almenland.
DATA & FACTS
- Cycling distance: outward and return 45 km, 800 m elevation gain.
- Hiking data: approx. 9.5 km / 670 vertical meters / walking time 3.30 h.
- Requirements: Forest roads and trails, approx. 700 m on asphalt.
- Signposting system: red-white-red markings; yellow signposts (No. 753, 22, 730, 21).
- Starting point: St. Radegund/valley station of the Schöckl cable car.
- Info Schöckl: holding-graz.at/en/freizeit/ schoeckl.
- Refreshment stops: Valley station: Schöcklstube, 0676/6464185; On the Schöckl: S'Wirtshaus, 03132/4423, Alpengasthof, 03132/2372, Stubenberghaus, 03132/21705, Halterhütte, 03132/2323.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Via a gravel road, we reach the limestone plateau with the summit cross (1442 m) to the west. A detour to the Johannes Chapel and the Schöcklkopf in the east is recommended.
Our descent via trail 21 (Schöneben) starts at the Stubenberghaus and leads downhill via the Schöckl-Halterhütte to the crossroads on the main road.
We finish the tour via the ascent route we already know.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.