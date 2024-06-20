Tursky becomes company founder after leaving politics

Tursky announced in May that he wanted to restructure the party by the fall, including a new city party chairman. But no candidate has yet emerged. The ÖVP's new regional managing director, Florian Klotz, will probably also be called upon here. However, he is also the mayor of Holzgau and needs almost two hours to travel to Innsbruck. It remains to be seen whether he can fill the power vacuum that has arisen in the Innsbruck ÖVP in this way.