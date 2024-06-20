He still holds one office
Tursky becomes company founder after leaving politics
It has been a turbulent few weeks and months for the former ÖVP state secretary and mayoral candidate. Now he is trying to get a fresh start with a management and digitalization consultancy. However, he still has one construction site from his political days.
As reported, major restructuring measures are underway at Innsbruck City Hall. And not just in terms of personnel, where entire supervisory boards have been replaced without taking into account whether they were competent and familiar with the issues.
Hammering, nailing and screwing has also been going on in Mayor Johannes Anzengruber's office for weeks - even during a city senate meeting.
The Liste Fritz municipal councillors Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider and Tom Mayer now want to know what exactly is going on, what is being built, what the budget is and where the money is coming from. A GR request has already been submitted.
The Innsbruck ÖVP also needs to be rebuilt. Florian Tursky, former mayoral candidate of the New Innsbruck (DNI), has retired from politics but is still the party chairman. There hasn't been a constituent meeting since the fall of 2023, but that probably doesn't matter given the disastrous state the party is in.
Everyone knows that I am a deeply political person.
Florian Tursky
Tursky announced in May that he wanted to restructure the party by the fall, including a new city party chairman. But no candidate has yet emerged. The ÖVP's new regional managing director, Florian Klotz, will probably also be called upon here. However, he is also the mayor of Holzgau and needs almost two hours to travel to Innsbruck. It remains to be seen whether he can fill the power vacuum that has arisen in the Innsbruck ÖVP in this way.
Incidentally, Tursky had a company entered in the company register on the very same day that he suspended his functions: "fttm technology management" GmbH, a management and digitalization consultancy, as he explains in the "Krone" interview: "I am currently mainly working in the umbrella region (note: Germany, Austria, Switzerland)," reports the former State Secretary for Digitalization. Does he miss politics? Smiling, he says: "Everyone knows that I am a deeply political person."
He wants to "hand over the Innsbruck city party in an orderly fashion" by the fall.
