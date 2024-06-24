More sexually transmitted diseases
Beware of annoying travel souvenirs such as syphilis
For many people, going on vacation is not just about swimming or hiking, but also about making new contacts and flirting. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, especially in summer. Syphilis in particular is recording more and more cases.
Why are more and more (young) people becoming infected with sexually transmitted diseases? The reasons for this include increasing international travel, declining use of condoms and insufficient education about sexually transmitted infections. Experts have also identified an increase in high-risk behavior during sexual contact, particularly unprotected sexual intercourse with different partners.
Syphilis on the rise
Experts are currently particularly concerned about a significant increase in syphilis infections. This is a bacterial infection that is transmitted through sexual contact. The disease progresses in several stages and can cause serious health complications if left untreated. Repeated infection is not uncommon.
More and more sick people
According to reports from the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), cases increased significantly in 2022 compared to the previous year. Gonorrhea cases increased by 48 percent, syphilis by 34 percent and chlamydia cases by 16 percent.
To reduce the risk of syphilis infection, Aids Hilfe Wien recommends using
Condoms
Condoms offer effective protection against syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections if they are used correctly and consistently.
Tests
Regular testing (at general practitioners, specialized clinics and health centers) of people with multiple sexual partners or who belong to a risk group for syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Communication
Open and honest communication with sexual partners about sexual health and test results.
Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as far as possible.
Transmitted Infections) to such an extent that the danger for the world population is
the world's population is eliminated is one of the goals of the United
Nations in the "Agenda 2030".
