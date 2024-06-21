Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
The handsome male husky Cody is eight months old and still has to learn to stay at home on his own. He is extremely friendly and very open to people. With a little more training, Cody will become the ideal companion for active families. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Jacob and numerous other rabbits are still waiting at the Linz animal shelter to be adopted into a species-appropriate enclosure. Jacob is very approachable and enjoys being stroked. He is eleven months old. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Capone is two years old and knows exactly what he wants. He gets on well with most other dogs, but his mood and mood of the day determine whether he wants to be stroked or not. A household without children would therefore be ideal for this spirited cat.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Miley was born in December 2020. The mixed-breed dog is extremely good-natured, but is rather cautious with strangers at first. Once the ice has been broken, Miley is a totally cuddly and loyal companion. She also gets on very well with other dogs.
Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
The four Degudams Elvira, Konradine, Arona and Divona (one of them in the picture) are three and a half years old and had to move to the shelter because their owner developed a severe allergy to the bedding. If you are interested, we will be happy to provide you with information about the keeping conditions and diet of the cheeky gang of four: Tel.: 0 732/24 78 87
