Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Our winners

These dogs sweeten everyone’s day at the office

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 06:30

Today is "Take your dog to work day". Together with Purina, we have come up with a great competition for all those furry friends in the office who help us get through the working day in a more relaxed and productive way. Here are the winners of ten office sets from Purina, consisting of a dog cushion, water bowl and snack. Congratulations!

comment0 Kommentare

Pets bring many advantages for employees: not only the owner who is allowed to bring their pet is happier - colleagues also benefit from the presence of a furry friend: a study (ISPOS Trend Survey) has shown that work is more concentrated and balanced, and the risk of burnout and depression is also reduced.

"Feivel" always has an eye on everything with her owner at her desk (Bild: Silvia H. )
"Feivel" always has an eye on everything with her owner at her desk
(Bild: Silvia H. )

Newspaper dogs
At the "Kronen Zeitung", it has never been unusual for almost everyone to have treats in their desk drawer or dog toys lying around in some offices. Even the porter in the foyer greets every animal companion with a little treat.

Loving animals is not just an important issue for us on paper; our corporate culture has always made room for four-legged friends at the Pressehaus. The positive effect this has on everyday working life is now becoming increasingly well known and is also being promoted at other companies.

It's cuddle time for them in the office! (Bild: Daniela S.)
It's cuddle time for them in the office!
(Bild: Daniela S.)

At "Pets at Work", four-legged friends are part of the team
Purina's " Pets at Work" initiative has been campaigning for pets in the workplace since 2016 and also advises companies on how to create the right conditions for well-functioning human-animal teams. Because one thing is certain: Bello is one of the best colleagues in the world. Guaranteed!

+1
Fotos

Advantages of dogs in the workplace

  • 87 percent feel mentally better when their dog accompanies them to the office.
  • For 88 percent of those surveyed, cuddling together is a good thing against stress.
  • 78 percent say that the opportunity to bring their dog with them strengthens their bond with the company.

Source: PURINA survey 2024 on the topic of dogs in the workplace

+2
Fotos

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for all the entries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Tierecke
Tierecke
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf