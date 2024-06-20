Daring look
Bianca Censori with pink hair and string bodysuit
Bianca Censori is already notorious for her daring outfits - in Paris, she now appeared alongside Kanye West in a skin-colored bodysuit that wasn't quite opaque and with pink hair.
You can't exactly say that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are keen to keep a low profile. When they do make an appearance, it's with a bang.
The pair turned up at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, mixing up the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show - as usual - with unusual get-ups.
Pink beach waves
While Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, also known as Ye, hid his face behind a white scarf and wore a white hoodie, white jogging bottoms, white gloves and white sock sneakers, his wife showed herself revealingly in a backless, see-through nude-colored string bodysuit.
She teamed it with nylon knee-high stockings and flip-flop high heels. Her hair style was new. The Australian architect now has pink hair and a bob with beach waves. US media speculate that it could be a wig.
Unusual relationship
The American rapper and the Australian woman, who worked in the architecture department at Yeezy, Kanye West's fashion and clothing company, have a more than unusual relationship.
They secretly tied the knot at a private ceremony in December 2022, just months after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian. There is allegedly still no marriage certificate. Instead, there were all the more headlines, but they weren't just to do with the half-naked looks of the alleged Mrs. West.
In the slideshow of some pictures of Censori:
"Public indecency"
In September 2023, the Venice police launched an investigation into her for "public indecency". Photos from a water cab showed West with his pants down and Censori in a compromising position. Such incidents caused a worldwide stir and controversy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.