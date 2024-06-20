Sick foxes spread life-threatening worm

And from this point onwards, they become a danger to humans. "The fox infects its surrounding environment, especially plants close to the ground." Such as wild berries or mushrooms, for example. "The risk of infection is particularly high with plants close to the ground," warns Hanschitz from Lower Carinthia and advises: "These fruits should therefore not be eaten without washing them. It would be better to boil them." As the parasite is not resistant to cold, it is more sensitive to heat.