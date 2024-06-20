Hunters warn
Sick foxes spread life-threatening worm
More and more foxes in Carinthia are infected with the fox tapeworm parasite. This can be transmitted to humans particularly easily and can be life-threatening. This is because symptoms are gradual and only become noticeable years later.
Infected foxes are a growing concern for Carinthian hunters. However, it is not the four-legged friends that are the main cause, but the treacherous fox tapeworm (Echinococcus multilocularis), which is completely harmless to the animals themselves, but all the more so to humans.
New study to provide more information
Measures have therefore been taken together with the state. As part of the fox tapeworm project, hunters were called upon to shoot foxes and send them in. "The aim of this is to determine the occurrence and spread of this parasite in our province," explains Deutschmann.
The last surveys were carried out more than 20 years ago. Unfortunately, we have seen a significant increase in the number of cases over the past two years.
Mario Deutschmann, Kärntner Jägerschaft
Bild: Kärntner Jägerschaft
Until now, there was a lack of up-to-date data in Carinthia. "Studies have only been carried out in Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Salzburg in this regard, where they have unfortunately shown a significant increase," explains Doctor Walter Glawischnig from the Institute of Veterinary Medicine in Innsbruck, who is currently carrying out the study.
15 year incubation period
In humans, echinococcosis is often only recognized after ten to 15 years. The symptoms come on gradually. The disease is therefore difficult to treat. Infection with a fox tapeworm is therefore notifiable in Austria.
And the initial figures from Carinthia do not bode well either. The fox tapeworm monitoring registers the highest percentage of positively tested foxes in the Wolfsberg district. There, the scientists were able to detect the insidious parasite in over 40 percent of the animals. However, fox tapeworm was also detected in all other Carinthian districts.
Worrying interim results
The hunters are expecting the final results over the course of the summer. "The figures so far are an interim result. More animals have been shot - 360 in total," says Deutschmann. And this has set alarm bells ringing among hunters and scientists, because "the fox tapeworm is life-threatening. The parasite is transmitted more easily than you might think - for example via wild strawberries".
The fox tapeworm mainly infects the red fox, lives in the small intestine and lays eggs there. "They are excreted in the feces and are then released into the environment," explains general practitioner Kevin Hanschitz in an interview with Krone.
And from this point onwards, they become a danger to humans. "The fox infects its surrounding environment, especially plants close to the ground." Such as wild berries or mushrooms, for example. "The risk of infection is particularly high with plants close to the ground," warns Hanschitz from Lower Carinthia and advises: "These fruits should therefore not be eaten without washing them. It would be better to boil them." As the parasite is not resistant to cold, it is more sensitive to heat.
You should therefore wash your hands after every visit to the forest, avoid touching your face, clean any berries you have picked and also regularly deworm any pets that run free.
Kevin Hanschitz, Allgemeinmediziner
Bild: Hanschitz
However, according to doctors, if transmission occurs, it happens gradually and can be fatal. "The tricky thing about tapeworm is that the first symptoms usually only appear after 15 years," says Hanschitz. There are currently few cases in Austria - possibly also because the symptoms appear so late. These include pain in the upper abdomen, jaundice, tiredness and weight loss.
Larvae destroy the liver
"In humans, the eggs nest in the intestine, the larvae hatch and reach other organs via the bloodstream - usually the liver is affected, where cysts develop and slowly destroy the organ."
The examination for echinococcosis is carried out using ultrasound or MRI and special blood tests. The disease is treated with antiparasitics, often for life, but also surgically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.