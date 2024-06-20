Citroën C3 Aircross: seven-seater at a competitive price

Seven seats only with fuel

In principle, the Citroën C3 Aircross will be available as a combustion engine, as a 48-volt hybrid and as an electric car, with the electric model having to do without the two additional seats. Alternatively, the "Hybrid 136" is offered, which - you guessed it - has 136 hp. It comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine with variable geometry turbocharger and timing chain specially developed for hybrids, which is supported by a 21 kW/28 hp electric motor in the dual-clutch automatic transmission.