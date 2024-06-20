Only one limitation
Citroën C3 Aircross: seven-seater at a competitive price
Citroën is stretching the recently presented C3 and e-C3 into the C3 Aircross. It is one or two classes above the tiny car, but still comes at a competitive price and has seven seats. However, not in all drive variants.
Here too, the basis is the Stellantis Group's smart car platform. The C3 Aircross is 4.39 meters long, making it a veritable compact SUV. At 1.66 meters, it is nine centimeters taller than its little brother. The ground clearance of the front-wheel drive vehicle is an impressive 20 centimeters.
As a five-seater, it offers a trunk capacity of 460 to 1600 liters. With the optional third row of seats, the knee room in row two is reduced by 65 millimetres, leaving 330 liters in the trunk with the seats folded away. If all the backrests are upright, you might be able to fit a shopping bag in the back. But only an empty one. The official figure is 40 liters.
Seven seats only with fuel
In principle, the Citroën C3 Aircross will be available as a combustion engine, as a 48-volt hybrid and as an electric car, with the electric model having to do without the two additional seats. Alternatively, the "Hybrid 136" is offered, which - you guessed it - has 136 hp. It comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine with variable geometry turbocharger and timing chain specially developed for hybrids, which is supported by a 21 kW/28 hp electric motor in the dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The electric version has an output of 83 kW/113 hp and, with its 44 kWh LFP battery, should enable a range of over 300 kilometers. In contrast to the e-C3 (where a variant with a shorter range will be added later), a variant with a larger battery will also be available, which should last up to 400 kilometers without charging.
The maximum DC charging power is 100 kW, and charging from 20% to 80% should take 26 minutes. Alternating current is charged with 7.4 kW as standard, the 11 kW charger costs extra.
The cockpit is essentially the same as that of the C3, and that's a good thing. It is friendly and clearly laid out, and the speedometer display directly below the windshield, somewhat pompously referred to as the "head-up display", is really easy to read.
The all-electric version of the new C3 Aircross will open for orders in June. The combustion and hybrid versions will follow later. Prices will be announced in the run-up to the market launch in fall 2024. Just this much: the electric version will be available for less than 30,000 euros, the combustion engine for less than 20,000 euros. This puts it in direct competition with the Dacia Jogger.
A little clarification at the end: the Citroën C3 Aircross is not just the extended and jacked-up C3. In other words, it is simply the Citroën version of the new Opel Frontera.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.