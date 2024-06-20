Trial in Feldkirch
ÖBB train driver on trial after tragic accident
On September 8, 2022, an ÖBB employee was seriously injured in a tragic accident at the Wolfurt freight station (Vorarlberg) - the man lost one leg completely, the second had to be partially amputated. The train driver denies having acted with gross negligence at the time.
Was it a misunderstanding between the train driver and the shunting supervisor that led to the serious accident at Wolfurt freight station on September 8, 2022? This question is currently to be clarified in the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court.
According to the indictment, the 37-year-old train driver allegedly reacted incorrectly to a signal during shunting work and drove too fast. As a result, the then 27-year-old shunting supervisor was hit by a wagon and seriously injured. Particularly tragic: as a result of the accident at work, the victim's left leg had to be completely severed and his right leg had to be partially amputated.
The difference between "pushing on" and "pushing off"
At the start of the trial on Wednesday, the blameless train driver pleaded not guilty to the charges. He had received the "push on" signal from the later victim and had therefore pushed off a wagon. He had also assumed that the shunting conductor was outside the track bed.
When asked by Judge Theo Rümmele what the difference was between "pushing on" and "pushing off", the misunderstanding in the communication between the two ÖBB employees became clear: the shunting supervisor, who has been dependent on a wheelchair since the accident, stated that by "pushing on" he only meant slowly approaching a wagon to uncouple it.
Trial adjourned
The trial was adjourned indefinitely to summon further witnesses. Meanwhile, victims' lawyer Christoph Dorner has demanded 5000 euros in partial compensation for his client.
