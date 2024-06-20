East Tyrol: Megaproject to secure power supply

APG's 220 kV line between the Lienz substation and the Italian border was put into operation around 70 years ago. An additional 816-ton transformer went into operation around three years ago. A new megaproject, which has now been presented, shows that the plans in East Tyrol are not yet complete. The 34.9-kilometre-long line between Lienz and the Italian border - also known as the southern connection - is to be renewed from 2027 to 2031.