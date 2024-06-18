Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Inflation continues

Where the Viennese are still saving

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 08:35

Inflation has left its mark. A new AK study shows the restrictions households have to contend with.

comment0 Kommentare

This much is certain: the massive wave of inflation is having a serious impact on the lives of the Viennese. This is the result of a recent survey of 37 Viennese households conducted by BOKU on behalf of the AK. Almost two thirds of those surveyed have a low income, one third a medium income.

Worryingly, even an increase in income cannot compensate for the disproportionate rise in expenditure on rent, energy and food, according to around every second household surveyed. Extremely high inflation has made their income worth less. They are now cutting back, planning more carefully and being more frugal, according to the key findings of the consumer and crisis study. Incidentally, this also applies to vacations and leisure time.

Inflation exacerbates living situation
"Expenditure has simply become enormous, so I simply have nothing left over," says one of the respondents. The various crises such as Covid, the war in Ukraine and global warming have also left their mark.

Zitat Icon

Inflation is affecting people. Many still have to plan their income carefully and be frugal.

(Bild: AK Wien)

Gabriele Zgubic, Leiterin der Abteilung Konsumentenpolitik, AK Wien

Bild: AK Wien

"The various crises are having an emotional impact on those surveyed and, above all, they want more normality and financial stability in the future," concludes BOKU study author Oliver Meixner. However, the inflation crisis in particular is forcing people to change their consumption and eating habits:

  • More than half of those surveyed are now planning their consumption much better and more precisely, and in some cases they are foregoing planned purchases altogether.
  • Price awareness when shopping in the supermarket has increased for almost all respondents. Purchases are being planned more and cheap products are increasingly being used.
  • Vacations are increasingly being planned inexpensively in Austria, including with family and friends. Leisure activities are being reduced or switched to cheaper alternatives.

As a conclusion, the AK is once again calling on the federal government to repair the rent brake, as well as a price transparency database against food inflation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf