After a perfect start
Next coup? Germany on a wave of euphoria
Germany are dreaming of their next coup after the European Championship opener against Scotland (5:1). However, national coach Julian Nagelsmann is not expecting another shooting festival.
A festival of goals on the pitch and cheers in the stands: The EURO got off to a perfect start for hosts Germany. The whole country is surfing on a wave of euphoria after the 5:1 win against Scotland. This wave is set to continue. Today (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), the second group opponent awaits in Stuttgart: Hungary. While Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. have their backs to the wall after their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, national coach Julian Nagelsmann's team can play with confidence. The focus will once again be on the youngsters around Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who have recently caused a sensation.
"We want to give the Hungarians a similar challenge to the Scots," said Nagelsmann, setting the tone. He is not expecting another shooting match, although he rates the Hungarians similarly in terms of quality to their opening opponents. "We don't expect to shoot every opponent out of the stadium," grinned the 36-year-old. His biggest concern: the standards of ex-Salzburg kicker Szoboszlai. "They are exceptional," praised Nagelsmann.
"Teflon newcomer"
A record in the game against the Magyars beckons for Manuel Neuer. The goalkeeper is about to make his 17th European Championship appearance and could draw level with record goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. In recent weeks, the five-time world goalkeeper (another record he shares with Iker Casillas) has been criticized for unusual mistakes. However, these have bounced off "Teflon New" just as his opponents have done to him in recent years. He "didn't read through anything" and "didn't give it much thought". Why should he, given that he enjoys Nagelsmann's complete trust.
Which is why the 17th European Championship game is far from being his last. He left open whether he will continue his team career after the EURO. "I can't reveal that yet," he explained. He will think about it after the tournament. For now, the full focus is on Hungary.
