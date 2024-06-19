Next coup? Germany on a wave of euphoria

A festival of goals on the pitch and cheers in the stands: The EURO got off to a perfect start for hosts Germany. The whole country is surfing on a wave of euphoria after the 5:1 win against Scotland. This wave is set to continue. Today (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), the second group opponent awaits in Stuttgart: Hungary. While Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. have their backs to the wall after their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, national coach Julian Nagelsmann's team can play with confidence. The focus will once again be on the youngsters around Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who have recently caused a sensation.