Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After a perfect start

Next coup? Germany on a wave of euphoria

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 08:04

Germany are dreaming of their next coup after the European Championship opener against Scotland (5:1). However, national coach Julian Nagelsmann is not expecting another shooting festival.

comment0 Kommentare

A festival of goals on the pitch and cheers in the stands: The EURO got off to a perfect start for hosts Germany. The whole country is surfing on a wave of euphoria after the 5:1 win against Scotland. This wave is set to continue. Today (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), the second group opponent awaits in Stuttgart: Hungary. While Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. have their backs to the wall after their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, national coach Julian Nagelsmann's team can play with confidence. The focus will once again be on the youngsters around Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who have recently caused a sensation.

"We want to give the Hungarians a similar challenge to the Scots," said Nagelsmann, setting the tone. He is not expecting another shooting match, although he rates the Hungarians similarly in terms of quality to their opening opponents. "We don't expect to shoot every opponent out of the stadium," grinned the 36-year-old. His biggest concern: the standards of ex-Salzburg kicker Szoboszlai. "They are exceptional," praised Nagelsmann.

"Teflon newcomer"
A record in the game against the Magyars beckons for Manuel Neuer. The goalkeeper is about to make his 17th European Championship appearance and could draw level with record goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. In recent weeks, the five-time world goalkeeper (another record he shares with Iker Casillas) has been criticized for unusual mistakes. However, these have bounced off "Teflon New" just as his opponents have done to him in recent years. He "didn't read through anything" and "didn't give it much thought". Why should he, given that he enjoys Nagelsmann's complete trust.

Which is why the 17th European Championship game is far from being his last. He left open whether he will continue his team career after the EURO. "I can't reveal that yet," he explained. He will think about it after the tournament. For now, the full focus is on Hungary.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf