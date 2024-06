“Can no longer irradiate cancer patients”

The "Krone" already knew it in March: the Vienna Health Association is thinning out its inpatient ear, nose and throat services. Previously, patients were treated at the Donaustadt, Landstraße, Favoriten, Hietzing and AKH clinics. Since the end of April, the full medical ENT package has only been available in Donaustadt, Landstraße and AKH. This has an impact on patient care. This is because the long-planned restructuring is not working entirely smoothly. E-mails obtained by the "Krone" report serious grievances.