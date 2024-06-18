A clear path for Rutte? Hungary gives up resistance

Dutchman apologized

Resistance to Rutte came from Hungary for a long time. Citing insiders, the broadcasters NOS and RTL reported that Orbán had not repeated his demand for an apology from Rutte for his views on Hungary, which Orbán described as "problematic". The apology was one of Hungary's two conditions for confirming Rutte as Stoltenberg's successor. The other - the guarantee that Hungary would neither have to provide money for Ukraine nor send personnel there - was fulfilled by Stoltenberg last week.