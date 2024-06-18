Wöber after own goal: “I’m the dodel of the nation”

It remains to be seen whether the ex-Rapid and Salzburg professional can redeem himself against Poland on Friday - it is quite possible that Gernot Trauner will be preferred to him. Should Wöber nevertheless get another chance, he wants to "show that I can do better. I don't think I'll score another one of those slapstick goals in the next few games. But going in and thinking you have to tear everything apart would also be wrong, that often backfires."