Renaturation Act
Greens: “We were the decisive country!”
In the krone.tv talk in Parliament, Green Member of the National Council Astrid Rössler defends the move by Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler to approve the EU renaturation law. "It was a great decision by her, which was well prepared. Also in terms of content, we know that there is a broad consensus on the law among the population."
When asked whether it was a courageous step, Rössler says: "It was justified in terms of content and legally correct and therefore understandable and important in the matter. Courageous in the sense that, of course, everyone was anxious as to whether it would come about at EU level. We were the decisive country and that's why it was so important."
Rössler doubts that the ÖVP's action for annulment will have any impact on the decision. "The decision was legally compliant and valid. The reaction of the government partner will be assessed. But the courts will do that." Rössler only understands the position to a limited extent, as it is a "common, important concern".
"Very good understanding in committees"
Rössler also does not recognize any changes in the cooperation. "I come from the Justice Committee, we work on such a long agenda and have an extremely good working relationship. We are in full working mode and are very busy in all committees."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
