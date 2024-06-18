Greens: “We were the decisive country!”

Rössler doubts that the ÖVP's action for annulment will have any impact on the decision. "The decision was legally compliant and valid. The reaction of the government partner will be assessed. But the courts will do that." Rössler only understands the position to a limited extent, as it is a "common, important concern".



"Very good understanding in committees"

Rössler also does not recognize any changes in the cooperation. "I come from the Justice Committee, we work on such a long agenda and have an extremely good working relationship. We are in full working mode and are very busy in all committees."