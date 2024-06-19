Music highlight
Lido Sounds: A festival to “feel good”
The countdown is on: From next Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30, Lido Sounds will bring international music stars to the Linz fairgrounds. This year there will be two stages and more shade. Local residents should also be able to enjoy themselves more - and get less bass.
"We're turning a large parking lot into a feel-good festival," says David Dittrich from Arcadia Live about the second Lido Sounds, which starts on Thursday, June 27, at the Linz fairgrounds. The open-air festival, which thrilled 66,000 music fans last year, will take place over four days for the first time - we reported.
Unlike last year, the acts will perform on two open-air stages. "The alignment of the stages enables a perfect sound and prevents annoying sound overlaps," promises Dittrich.
Schani garden on the Danube
This year, there will also be more shady "Schani Gardens" on the Treppelweg directly on the Danube. And large roof tarpaulins will provide additional sun protection for the audience on the asphalt.
Measures and strict playing times
According to Dittrich, the concerns of local residents will also be addressed "with sound-acoustic measures at the highest technical level, which aim to reduce the bass in the direction of the neighbors." In addition, the playing times will "never last longer than 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and until 10 p.m. on Sunday".
Tasty gastro mile again
The access bands make it possible to enter and leave the grounds several times, where there will also be a great gastronomic offer. The opening act on Thursday will include Kings of Leon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
