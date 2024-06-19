Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Music highlight

Lido Sounds: A festival to “feel good”

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 14:00

The countdown is on: From next Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30, Lido Sounds will bring international music stars to the Linz fairgrounds. This year there will be two stages and more shade. Local residents should also be able to enjoy themselves more - and get less bass.

comment0 Kommentare

"We're turning a large parking lot into a feel-good festival," says David Dittrich from Arcadia Live about the second Lido Sounds, which starts on Thursday, June 27, at the Linz fairgrounds. The open-air festival, which thrilled 66,000 music fans last year, will take place over four days for the first time - we reported.

Unlike last year, the acts will perform on two open-air stages. "The alignment of the stages enables a perfect sound and prevents annoying sound overlaps," promises Dittrich.

Schani garden on the Danube
This year, there will also be more shady "Schani Gardens" on the Treppelweg directly on the Danube. And large roof tarpaulins will provide additional sun protection for the audience on the asphalt.

Local hero Parov Stelar is one of the headliners of the open-air festival, which is being held for the second time this year. (Bild: Tanja Schalling)
Local hero Parov Stelar is one of the headliners of the open-air festival, which is being held for the second time this year.
(Bild: Tanja Schalling)
Gossip - the group led by icon Beth Ditto - will be presenting a new album in Linz. (Bild: Cody Critcheloe)
Gossip - the group led by icon Beth Ditto - will be presenting a new album in Linz.
(Bild: Cody Critcheloe)

Measures and strict playing times
According to Dittrich, the concerns of local residents will also be addressed "with sound-acoustic measures at the highest technical level, which aim to reduce the bass in the direction of the neighbors." In addition, the playing times will "never last longer than 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and until 10 p.m. on Sunday".

Tasty gastro mile again
The access bands make it possible to enter and leave the grounds several times, where there will also be a great gastronomic offer. The opening act on Thursday will include Kings of Leon.

Absolute top acts
On Friday, the headliners Parov Stelar - you can win tickets here at the "Krone " - and Gossip will be performing. Also on the Lido Sounds line-up until Sunday, June 30, are Hozier, Deichkind, Bibiza, The Libertines and The Hives.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf