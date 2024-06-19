"The duel"
Mölzer on Gewessler’s ‘yes’: “The government is finished”
In the current "TV duel" between Andreas Mölzer and Eva Glawischnig on krone.tv, one of the topics was Leonore Gewessler's "yes" to the EU renaturation law in order to save nature from her point of view. Emotions ran high in the duel.
Mölzer attacked: "Gewessler's behavior is de facto the termination of the coalition. The government is practically finished." Glawischnig, defending: "She was always a tough and tough environment minister. A person with rough edges."
Ex-EU politician Mölzer counters with experience from his term of office in the EU Parliament: "The central bureaucracy in Brussels will not change nature. And the polls according to which the majority of the local population is in favor of the law are ridiculous. The majority of provincial governors have said 'no'. Gewessler's behavior is breaking the law!" Glawischnig replies: "No, you're wrong."
Dosko a troublemaker
The duel also discusses the current state of the SPÖ within the party on the issue of migration, with people such as Hans-Peter Doskozil and Georg Dornauer from Tyrol calling for a tougher stance. Glawischnig: "There have always been two wings in the SPÖ on the issue of migration. There is a lack of unity." Mölzer, smugly: "United in doom would not be a solution anyway."
Doskozil's approach in particular does not go down well with Eva Glawischnig: "Not saying anything about the party leader the day after the EU elections, but announcing that we will talk about it after the National Council elections, is like a ricochet." Mölzer summarizes: "Dosko is a troublemaker."
Islam is the strongest religious group
The current duel also analyzed Vienna's school problems, according to which Islam is already the strongest religious group among pupils in Viennese elementary school. Andreas Mölzer believes that religion is practised differently in Islam than in Christianity, for example: "The Islamist religion is more fundamentalist, there is hardly any secularization."
The duel also discusses immigration in Vienna and the question of whether there could be a change of chancellor in Germany following the German government's defeat in the EU elections.
You can see details on all these questions in the video above.
