Lainer extends his contract with Mönchengladbach until 2026

Gladbach only finished 14th last season. Lainer missed the first half of the season due to lymph node cancer. The veteran, who moved to the Rhineland from Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, has since overcome the illness. "Last season wasn't easy, for me personally and also for the club," explained Lainer. He fought his way back in the spring and played 15 Bundesliga games and one DFB Cup match.