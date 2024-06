Severe weather warning: fan zones remain closed

In Dortmund, there will be no public viewing at Friedensplatz and Westfalenpark. Many Turkish fans wanted to watch their team's opening match against European Championship newcomers Georgia there at 6 pm. Up to 80,000 Turkish fans are said to be in Dortmund and wanted to gather in the appropriate areas before the game. According to the city, the meeting points planned with the fan associations of both nations have also been canceled.