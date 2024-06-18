Vorteilswelt
Final victory against Dallas

Champions! Celtics crown outstanding NBA season

18.06.2024 05:49

The Boston Celtics have beaten the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals and are now the league's record champions with 18 titles. Three days after the defeat in Dallas, the basketball team won in Boston on Monday evening (local time) by a dominant 106:88. In the fifth duel of the finals series, this was the necessary fourth victory for the team led by stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

By contrast, the Mavericks with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber from Würzburg still have to wait for their second championship - Dirk Nowitzki was the team's leader in the only one so far in 2011.

Nothing to get for the Mavs
The Mavericks had won by a 38-point margin in Dallas on Friday, keeping the fans' hopes of a sensational comeback alive - after three defeats in the first three games, no NBA team has ever managed that. However, the Celtics made it clear from the outset in the TD Garden that they would not allow themselves a second slip-up. In the last two minutes of the first quarter, Boston produced a 12:3 run to thrill the crowd and the lead was 21 points at half-time. The Celtics were able to maintain their lead in the second half because the Mavericks never really posed a threat.

