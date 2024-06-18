Champions! Celtics crown outstanding NBA season

Nothing to get for the Mavs

The Mavericks had won by a 38-point margin in Dallas on Friday, keeping the fans' hopes of a sensational comeback alive - after three defeats in the first three games, no NBA team has ever managed that. However, the Celtics made it clear from the outset in the TD Garden that they would not allow themselves a second slip-up. In the last two minutes of the first quarter, Boston produced a 12:3 run to thrill the crowd and the lead was 21 points at half-time. The Celtics were able to maintain their lead in the second half because the Mavericks never really posed a threat.