Team boss after failure
Rangnick: “It was a blatantly wrong decision”
Coach Ralf Rangnick was disappointed after the defeat against France at the start of the EURO on Monday. They had not conceded a goal to the favorites and still lost. The team boss was also not sparing in his criticism of the referee.
"We are all very disappointed. We didn't let France score a goal. It was an unfortunate own goal. The decisive scene was two minutes before that, when we had a great chance to make it 1-0 ourselves," Rangnick summed up after the opening match, visibly annoyed.
The team boss was particularly annoyed by the situation after Christoph Baumgartner's great chance: "A blatantly wrong decision by the referee (goal kick instead of corner kick, please note). The whole thing happened 90 seconds before the goal against."
No reproach to the team
But Rangnick didn't want to pin it on that alone: "Overall, the French deserved the win to a certain extent. The fact that we were still in with a chance of equalizing right to the end speaks volumes for the team's performance." Nobody could blame the team in terms of commitment and willingness to run.
Little things have a big impact in a game like this, explained the 65-year-old: "We didn't always make the right decisions with the ball, but it's not that easy." The French played very aggressively against the ball by their standards.
The focus must now be on the next game. "We have to make sure we recover as well and as quickly as possible. We have 30 hours less time than our opponents. Nevertheless, I am convinced that we will put a team on the pitch again that is capable of winning the game," Rangnick concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
