German police drop off asylum seekers in Poland

A statement from the German Federal Police said that as part of the temporarily reintroduced internal border controls, officers had stopped an Afghan family of five near Altmädewitz in Brandenburg in the early hours of June 14 who had attempted to enter the country without permission. The family had Polish asylum certificates for the adults and Polish home IDs for the children; they had not formulated an application for asylum before the German officials. According to the legal situation, they should therefore be returned to Poland.