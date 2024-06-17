Tusk rages
German police drop off asylum seekers in Poland
A row between Germany and Poland over a family of asylum seekers from Afghanistan. The Polish border guards accuse their German colleagues of taking the family back to the neighboring country without consulting them after crossing the border. Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke of an "unacceptable incident".
"The transfer of foreigners to Poland (to the village of Osinow Dolny) by the German police was carried out in violation of the principles of cooperation between the two services and the law on rendition," the Polish side stated on Monday. "The German authorities must not make such a decision arbitrarily," it continued. Polish media had previously reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a German police car had turned up in the village of Osinow Dolny near the border on Friday and left a migrant family there.
A statement from the German Federal Police said that as part of the temporarily reintroduced internal border controls, officers had stopped an Afghan family of five near Altmädewitz in Brandenburg in the early hours of June 14 who had attempted to enter the country without permission. The family had Polish asylum certificates for the adults and Polish home IDs for the children; they had not formulated an application for asylum before the German officials. According to the legal situation, they should therefore be returned to Poland.
German police received "no response for hours"
According to the German Federal Police, the Polish border police were informed via the joint operations center in Swiecko that they wanted to hand over the family. "As there was no response from the Polish side for several hours, even when asked, the officers decided to take the family with a patrol to the German-Polish border near Hohenwutzen in order to release them to Poland from there."
As the children had complained of feeling unwell during the journey, it was decided to visit a pharmacy in the village of Osinow Dolny to provide first aid. Representatives from both countries want to discuss the incident on Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
