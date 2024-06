Mbappe ignites turbo – and misses alone in front of Pentz

55th minute: France's Rabiot wins the ball in his own half. He plays an awkward yet outstanding pass. The ball is quite steep, probably too steep for most strikers in the world. Not for Kylian Mbappe. The neo-Real striker ignites the mega turbo, first overruns Kevin Danso, puts the ball far in front of him, overtakes Maximilian Wöber and is suddenly all alone in front of Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz on the edge of the 16, wants to flick into the far corner - and misses. Unbelievable.