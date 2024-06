Krems welcomes Sturm: “The Wachau will be on fire”

"It really doesn't get any better than this. It's a huge experience for the boys, of course," beams Fallmann. "I hope that the Wachau will be on fire for this game and that the Sepp Doll Stadium will be completely sold out again after ages." Incidentally, "Falli" got to know the "Blackies" as a player and coach. His memories of the Murstädter? "When I was coach at St. Pölten, we won 2:1 in Graz in 2016." It is highly unlikely that there will be such a successful experience now. Although the Cup has its own - already known - characteristics. "We will leave no stone unturned. When do you ever get to play against the Austrian champions in a competitive match?"