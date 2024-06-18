Shortly before the opening
The new Amstetten outdoor pool will be so refreshing
After two years of construction, the time has come on June 29: the new Amstetten municipal swimming pool will open together with the adjacent riverside park. The "Krone" was able to take a look around the new leisure facility in advance.
Extended from four to six lanes, a 75-metre-long slide, a multifunctional pool with a current channel and massage jets, three diving towers, a completely redesigned children's and family area: the new municipal pool in Amstetten is ready for the grand opening party on 29 June from 2 pm. 25 million euros were invested in the mega refurbishment, for which the old, dilapidated indoor pool had to be demolished, among other things.
The adjacent riverside park, which will be at least partially open to the public, has also been extensively redesigned. There is an underwater world for children up to the age of six and a torrent for slightly older visitors. Beach volleyball courts, a fun court and a so-called Tough Trail, which is aimed at freerunners, round off the sporting offer.
It is very important that children can learn to swim in the new municipal pool. To make this easier, admission for children under the age of six will continue to be free of charge.
Bürgermeister Christian Haberhauer
The outdoor pool area is designed for 1,000 visitors, while the indoor pool and the park each have space for 600 guests. There is also a new restaurant with seating for 300 people inside and out.
No admission for the opening
No admission will be charged on the opening weekend. The prices were the focus of political debate in the run-up to the opening. The SPÖ in particular criticized the high costs for families because the price of season tickets has doubled since 2022. However, the black-green city government emphasized that "affordable swimming for all Amstetten residents" was the focus of the pricing. Children up to the age of six can enter free of charge. "The SPÖ also helped decide the tariffs," they emphasize.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
