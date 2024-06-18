The new Amstetten outdoor pool will be so refreshing

No admission for the opening

No admission will be charged on the opening weekend. The prices were the focus of political debate in the run-up to the opening. The SPÖ in particular criticized the high costs for families because the price of season tickets has doubled since 2022. However, the black-green city government emphasized that "affordable swimming for all Amstetten residents" was the focus of the pricing. Children up to the age of six can enter free of charge. "The SPÖ also helped decide the tariffs," they emphasize.