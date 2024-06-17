Israel's military warns:
“Hezbollah is bringing us to the brink of escalation”
Israel fears a dangerous escalation of the conflict with the Shia militia Hezbollah in the border region with Lebanon. In a video statement, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari accuses the militia of stepping up its attacks and thus endangering the future of the neighboring country.
"Hezbollah's increasing aggression could bring us to the brink of a major escalation that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," warns Hagari. According to a report in the Israeli newspaper "Maariv" on Sunday evening, the armed forces later emphasized that his words were not a threat. Rather, they were intended as a message to the international community.
Since the beginning of the Gaza war more than eight months ago, there have been almost daily skirmishes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. Recently, they have become increasingly fierce. Hezbollah, which is supported by Israel's arch-enemy Iran, is allied with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but is considered to be much more powerful. The militia recently stepped up its attacks after the Israeli military deliberately killed one of its commanders.
In order to prevent a further escalation along the "Blue Line" between Israel and Lebanon, US President Joe Biden is sending his advisor Amos Hochstein to Israel, according to a person familiar with the matter from the US presidential office. The Blue Line is a ceasefire line drawn by the United Nations. Although it is not an official international border, it serves as an important reference point for security and stability in the region.
Tank explosion in Rafah - apparently due to anti-tank missile
Following one of the most serious incidents for the Israeli armed forces since the start of the war last Saturday - eight soldiers were killed - Israel's army now assumes that one of its armored transport vehicles was hit by an anti-tank missile in Rafah on Saturday.
According to initial findings, a door of the Namer tank was open contrary to instructions, wrote the newspaper "Israel Hayom" on Monday. All the occupants were killed instantly when the missile hit.
The incident is being further investigated. Other media reported possible secondary explosions caused by explosive devices attached to the outside of the tank. It took two hours after the heavy explosion before the troops were able to approach the destroyed vehicle.
According to military sources, the soldiers had been traveling in a convoy of armored vehicles after an operation in the northwest of Rafah. It was initially reported that it was unclear whether the explosion was caused by an anti-tank missile or a booby trap. The military arm of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Tough battle against Hamas stronghold
Israel says it wants to smash one of the last strongholds of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas in Rafah. Since the beginning of May, the military has been stepping up ground troops against Hamas there, but only wants this to be seen as a limited operation and not a large-scale offensive. US President Joe Biden had declared the latter to be a "red line". Due to the many deaths and the catastrophic humanitarian situation, Israel's actions in the Gaza war are internationally controversial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.