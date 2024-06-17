“Hezbollah is bringing us to the brink of escalation”

Tough battle against Hamas stronghold

Israel says it wants to smash one of the last strongholds of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas in Rafah. Since the beginning of May, the military has been stepping up ground troops against Hamas there, but only wants this to be seen as a limited operation and not a large-scale offensive. US President Joe Biden had declared the latter to be a "red line". Due to the many deaths and the catastrophic humanitarian situation, Israel's actions in the Gaza war are internationally controversial.