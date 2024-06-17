Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Radegund

Drinking water still undrinkable in storm areas

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 10:58

Since the severe storms last weekend, the drinking water in St. Radegund (Graz-Umgebung district) and Deutschfeistritz has been undrinkable. The clean-up work continues.

comment0 Kommentare

It was one of the many bad consequences of the devastating storms in Styria: the drinking water from the local water supply was contaminated by the brown flood and could not be drunk. This was true for Deutschfeistritz as well as for St. Radegund and around the Schöckl.

On the Tuesday after the disaster, the source of the contaminated water was identified in the municipality of St. Radegund. Nevertheless, even a week later, there is still no all-clear, as the municipality informed: "The laboratory report on the drinking water contamination is available. Despite intensive efforts and cleaning of the elevated tanks, the new test still found harmful contaminants and the water was not released!"

Water for sale at the municipal office
The water is still not safe to drink. "It is recommended to buy drinking water in shops; water can also be purchased at the municipal office during office hours," it says.

The next test result should be available on June 21. Households supplied by Schöckl-Alpenquell are not affected.

Boiling recommended
The situation is similar in Deutschfeistritz, which has been badly affected: water samples showed contamination throughout the village. Drinking water should therefore be boiled for at least three minutes. However, tap water can be used for personal hygiene.

On Sunday, the municipality distributed up to nine liters of water per household. Sampling took place again on Monday and an update is expected on Wednesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf