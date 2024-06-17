How Gewessler reacts to Nehammer’s threat of legal action

Belgium identifies "inner-Austrian controversy"

However, the Belgian EU Presidency saw the matter somewhat differently. "On our side, the minister present in the room will vote, that's how it works," said the responsible Belgian minister Alain Maron (Belgium, Greens) on Monday ahead of the meeting in Luxembourg. "For the rest, this is an internal Austrian controversy that is none of my business." He added that this had been checked and that it was legal to hold a vote on the renaturation law on Monday.