Trial in Salzburg
Attempted murder with a machete: verdict expected
The jury trial against a Yemeni will continue today in Salzburg Provincial Court: he is accused of attempted murder following a bloody attack with a machete at the end of December. So far, the man has denied the accusation, claiming self-defense.
The "Krone" reported on the bloody scenes that took place on December 22, 2023 in the Scherzhauserfeldsiedlung in Salzburg-Lehen: In the course of drug deals, the accused Yemeni (39) and a man from Salzburg (37) got into an argument. According to the indictment, the 39-year-old took a machete from a room and attacked his opponent with it. The latter was only just able to fend off the blow with his arm. However, this almost severed the victim's arm.
Arm almost severed in defense
The doctors were able to reattach the arm. Last week, the trial against the attacker began on the charge of attempted murder: the public prosecutor's office spoke of a targeted attack against the victim's head. The 39-year-old denied this accusation, his defense lawyer spoke of a self-defense situation. The Yemeni also stated that the murder weapon was not a machete, but a bread knife.
How the jury sees the case will be decided later today: The criminal trial will continue in Salzburg Provincial Court from 9 am. A verdict is expected in the afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.