Attempted murder with a machete: verdict expected

The "Krone" reported on the bloody scenes that took place on December 22, 2023 in the Scherzhauserfeldsiedlung in Salzburg-Lehen: In the course of drug deals, the accused Yemeni (39) and a man from Salzburg (37) got into an argument. According to the indictment, the 39-year-old took a machete from a room and attacked his opponent with it. The latter was only just able to fend off the blow with his arm. However, this almost severed the victim's arm.