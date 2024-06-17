Vorteilswelt
Trial in Salzburg

Attempted murder with a machete: verdict expected

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 08:30

The jury trial against a Yemeni will continue today in Salzburg Provincial Court: he is accused of attempted murder following a bloody attack with a machete at the end of December. So far, the man has denied the accusation, claiming self-defense.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" reported on the bloody scenes that took place on December 22, 2023 in the Scherzhauserfeldsiedlung in Salzburg-Lehen: In the course of drug deals, the accused Yemeni (39) and a man from Salzburg (37) got into an argument. According to the indictment, the 39-year-old took a machete from a room and attacked his opponent with it. The latter was only just able to fend off the blow with his arm. However, this almost severed the victim's arm.

Arm almost severed in defense

The doctors were able to reattach the arm. Last week, the trial against the attacker began on the charge of attempted murder: the public prosecutor's office spoke of a targeted attack against the victim's head. The 39-year-old denied this accusation, his defense lawyer spoke of a self-defense situation. The Yemeni also stated that the murder weapon was not a machete, but a bread knife.

How the jury sees the case will be decided later today: The criminal trial will continue in Salzburg Provincial Court from 9 am. A verdict is expected in the afternoon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Kommentare
Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
