Nova Rock: The best comes to the castle

Hardcore as a kitchen metaphor

"We just have a lot of fun playing and enjoy the concerts at the moment," Graziadei and Schuler tell us in an interview after the gig, "for the fact that it was the last day of the festival and people were already tired, we had a really good time." In addition to their own legend, Biohazard also want to continue with new material. "We've been working on it for some time and are currently finalizing the ideas." When asked when the time would finally come, the two musicians are naturally reserved. "It's like eating. You can eat fast food and be full in the short term without it lasting long. Or you can take your time, choose the right ingredients, garnish it nicely and let the eye eat along with it." So let's hope that the sound chefs don't oversalt their broth. If they do, you can always fall back on the immortal classics.