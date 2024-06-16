“Sommer Musi”: What you didn’t see on ORF

and so organizer Sepp Adlmann was delighted to welcome a very prominent, but above all particularly "human" group of artists. The Juzis provided the first proof. The men are themselves: the pithy Tyroleans ironed their stage outfits themselves. Meanwhile, "7 Sünden" star Marc Pircher "burned off" excess calories in the fitness center and still looked as fit as a fiddle afterwards. DJ Ötzi didn't take the latter off for this performance either. The advantage was that he was not only allowed to wear comfortable shoes backstage. Speaking of relaxed, Kitz icon Hansi Hinterseer also looked like this. In front of the stage, but also backstage, he was all smiles.