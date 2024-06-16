Behind the scenes
“Sommer Musi”: What you didn’t see on ORF
Great atmosphere behind the scenes with Ötzi, Hinterseer & Co. And who Naschenweng took a lot of time for.
This line-up was really something to behold: This year's edition of the Summer Music Open Air was once again an eye-catcher on Saturday evening TV. Especially in light of the fact that almost every single artist who performed filled entire stadiums with their hits
and so organizer Sepp Adlmann was delighted to welcome a very prominent, but above all particularly "human" group of artists. The Juzis provided the first proof. The men are themselves: the pithy Tyroleans ironed their stage outfits themselves. Meanwhile, "7 Sünden" star Marc Pircher "burned off" excess calories in the fitness center and still looked as fit as a fiddle afterwards. DJ Ötzi didn't take the latter off for this performance either. The advantage was that he was not only allowed to wear comfortable shoes backstage. Speaking of relaxed, Kitz icon Hansi Hinterseer also looked like this. In front of the stage, but also backstage, he was all smiles.
Incidentally, Melissa Naschenweng took a lot of time for the youngest members of the audience. Selfies, autographs - no problem, on the contrary, it was a big party for the pretty Lesachtal girl, in the truest sense of the word. Incidentally, it became clear that the presenters of "Sommer Musi", Marco Ventre and Stefanie Hertel, not only harmonize well on stage and in front of the cameras, when Hertel gallantly helped her ORF partner into her jacket.
