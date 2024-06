The water level of Lake Constance is falling steadily

On Sunday morning, the water level in Bregenz harbor fell below the 5-meter mark for the first time in a good week. For comparison: last Tuesday, the water level was still at 5.15 meters. The time of trembling should also be over because little precipitation is expected in the coming days. It is quite possible that the first mobile dams can be dismantled as early as Monday, and the closed vacation settlement "An der Schanz" in Fußach should also be reopened.