US election campaign
These Hollywood stars support Joe Biden
With the support of Hollywood stars such as Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Jimmy Kimmel, US President Joe Biden has collected donations for the election campaign.
The 81-year-old Democrat appeared at a fundraising gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening (local time). According to Biden's election campaign, the glamorous event had already raised more than 28 million US dollars (26.20 million euros) before the start of the event.
"The biggest fundraiser"
Biden's team spoke of the "biggest fundraiser in the history of the Democratic Party".
Presenter Jimmy Kimmel spoke with him and former US President Barack Obama on stage for over half an hour. In the interview, Biden criticized the US Supreme Court, which has moved far to the right under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.
"There's never been a court that's been so far out of step," said Biden, according to the traveling press. That Trump, should he be re-elected, could fill more judgeships is frightening.
Disqualifying behavior
With regard to Trump, Obama said that behaviour had now become normalized in the USA that would have been disqualifying in the past. There are certain norms and values that should be upheld.
In addition to Roberts, Clooney and Streisand, actor Jason Bateman and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph also made appearances.
Biden had flown a whole nine time zones to Los Angeles for the event from the G7 summit in Italy instead of the Ukraine peace conference. Back in April, the Democrat raised more than 26 million US dollars in donations at a major fundraising event in New York with the support of his predecessors Obama and Bill Clinton.
Biden wants to move back into the White House after the presidential election in November. His challenger is his predecessor in office, Republican Donald Trump. Both are trying to outdo each other with glamorous fundraising events.
Costly election campaigns
Their campaign teams are constantly announcing new records for the millions raised. Election campaigns cost a fortune in the USA. If you want to be successful, you need the necessary change and are dependent on generous supporters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
