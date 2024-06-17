Gerhard Föger
High honor for Tyrol’s “Mister Tourism”
Gerhard Föger has been head of the tourism department at the Innsbruck Landhaus for 25 years. He will retire in the summer and on Wednesday he will receive the "Tirol Touristica" for his life's work.
As head of the tourism department at the Landhaus, lawyer Gerhard Föger has played a key role in shaping this important sector over the past 25 years. He will be retiring in the summer. This is the reason why he will be presented with the "Tirol Touristica" award at the Tourism Forum on Wednesday in Igls.
Leading the way in the TVB merger
The award is more than deserved, according to Mario Gerber, the head of tourism, as Föger has made a decisive contribution to the modern and efficient local tourism system.
"Among other things, he played a leading role in merging the then still local tourism associations into the strong regions we know today. We would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication with this award," says Gerber.
Tourismus-LR Mario Gerber
Hubert Siller (Head of MCI Tourism), who will deliver the laudatory speech on Wednesday, will also take the same line: "Gerhard Föger has always strengthened the sovereignty of the associations and pursued budgetary security so that they are not constrained by bureaucracy, but are motivated to make their own living and economic environment more attractive. This can also be seen in the Tourism Act, for which Föger was jointly responsible, which sets out cornerstones but also leaves plenty of scope for autonomous design!"
And for Karin Seiler, Managing Director of Tirol Werbung, Gerhard Föger is and was "a central cog in the local tourism system and a stable, constructive partner for Tirol's tourism associations, who has always motivated and not bureaucratized".
Several award winners
The "Tirol Touristica" award will be presented for the 25th time at the Tourism Forum in three categories. The main prize, entitled "Innovation & Sustainability", is awarded to one of three nominated projects, while there are two proposals to choose from for the "Young Talent Award".
