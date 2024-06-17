High honor for Tyrol’s “Mister Tourism”

Hubert Siller (Head of MCI Tourism), who will deliver the laudatory speech on Wednesday, will also take the same line: "Gerhard Föger has always strengthened the sovereignty of the associations and pursued budgetary security so that they are not constrained by bureaucracy, but are motivated to make their own living and economic environment more attractive. This can also be seen in the Tourism Act, for which Föger was jointly responsible, which sets out cornerstones but also leaves plenty of scope for autonomous design!"